Sophos pushes browser-centric security as it expands into workspace protection for hybrid work

Sophos is widening its security portfolio with the launch of Workspace Protection, a move that reflects how hybrid work, SaaS adoption, and employee use of AI tools are reshaping enterprise security priorities.

The new offering from Sophos is built around the Sophos Protected Browser, powered by Island, and is designed to secure applications, data, and users directly at the workspace level rather than through traditional network-centric controls.

Shifting security to where work actually happens

For many organisations, securing hybrid work has meant layering multiple cloud-delivered SASE and SSE tools, often at the cost of higher complexity, specialised skills, and ongoing operational overhead. Sophos is taking a different approach. Instead of backhauling traffic through central infrastructure, Workspace Protection embeds controls into the browser and endpoint, allowing security policies to follow users and applications wherever they work.

This model reflects a simple reality: most work now happens in the browser. Sophos cites industry data showing that around 85% of the modern workday is browser-based, making it a natural control point for visibility and enforcement. By integrating the Protected Browser directly with the Sophos Central platform, the company is positioning the browser as a primary security surface rather than a blind spot.

According to IDC, this signals a broader shift in the market. Research Director Mike Jude noted that browser- and endpoint-centric approaches can deliver core SASE and SSE outcomes while reducing deployment complexity and operational burden, particularly as hybrid work and AI tools expand the attack surface.

Governing shadow IT and employee AI use

One of the more strategic aspects of the launch is governance around emerging technologies, especially generative AI. With a growing proportion of employees using AI tools at work—often outside formal policy frameworks—security teams are struggling to understand what data is being shared and where risks are accumulating.

Sophos Workspace Protection aims to address this by giving organisations visibility and control over application usage and data flows directly within the workspace. Rather than blocking innovation outright, the focus is on enforcing policy, assessing risk, and enabling safer use of AI tools across distributed teams.

A modular approach to workspace security

Workspace Protection is not a single monolithic product but a suite of integrated components that can be deployed together or individually. These include the Protected Browser, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), DNS Protection, and an email monitoring add-on for Google and Microsoft email services. Together, they are intended to cover application access, web and phishing threats, and secure connectivity without adding another layer of infrastructure.

Sophos CEO Joe Levy framed the move as a response to growing complexity in modern work environments, arguing that many existing SASE and SSE solutions increase operational overhead while still leaving gaps in visibility. By combining Island’s enterprise browser technology with Sophos’ existing endpoint and network security capabilities, the company believes it can offer a simpler way to secure hybrid work and govern AI use.

From Island’s perspective, the integration extends the browser’s role as a control plane for data protection and application access, while benefiting from Sophos’ broader security ecosystem.

A signal of where enterprise security is heading

The launch of Sophos Workspace Protection underscores a broader industry trend: security controls are moving closer to users, applications, and data, rather than sitting solely in the network. As hybrid work becomes permanent and AI tools seep into everyday workflows, browser-based security and governance are emerging as critical building blocks for the modern enterprise.

For Sophos, the expansion positions the company not just as an endpoint or network security vendor, but as a player shaping how organisations secure the digital workspace itself.