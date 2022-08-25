Steel Authority of India expands adoption of HPE GreenLake

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) announced that Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), the country’s largest steel producer, has selected the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform for its Bokaro Steel Plant (BSL) to modernize its critical SAP environment, accelerate its digital transformation agenda and reduce its environmental footprint.

SAIL is an Indian government-owned steel agency, and its Bokaro Steel Plant is currently undergoing a massive modernization and digital transformation drive under the leadership of the Director in-charge, Amarendu Prakash. Over the last 12 years the demands on its mission-critical ERP environment have increased as the business required new applications and functionality but now many of the systems are nearing end of life and were difficult to upgrade. Consequently, Bokaro Steel Plant required a significant refresh to maintain business continuity and enhance its service levels to the business and its user base.

SAIL explored multiple options and finally selected HPE GreenLake for its Bokaro Steel Plant to support the modernization initiative and migration of its ERP Landscape to the new platform. With this latest implementation, SAIL expects to increase user productivity, reduce turnaround times for new initiatives, and improve operational efficiency.

“We selected the HPE GreenLake platform to accelerate our digital transformation journey and modernize our technology environment,” said Amarendu Prakash, Director in-Charge of SAIL Bokaro Steel Plant. “We are now more agile and can respond more quickly to our business demands. We have also improved our capacity utilization rates and reduced our datacenter footprint by over 60% meaning that we now also consume less power which should help us reach our sustainability goals.”

The HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform will provide a unified on-premises cloud experience, with capacity available on demand and granular consumption-based pricing. It gives SAIL Bokaro Steel Plant a dashboard to monitor and plan consumption of IT to provide complete visibility of IT resources to improve capacity planning and forecasting and therefore the team can now allocate resources more effectively and make more informed decisions.

“We are honored that SAIL Bokaro Steel Plant has also chosen HPE GreenLake to modernize their technology environment,” said Som Satsangi, Managing Director, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, India. “Our fully managed HPE GreenLake platform provides infrastructure, software, and services that enable automation, control, flexibility, exceptional experience, and a positive commercial advantage.”