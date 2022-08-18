Swiggy turns 8; rolls out BIG BIRTHDAY BASH for customers

Swiggy, India’s leading on-demand delivery platform has announced a Big Birthday Bash to commemorate its 8th birthday starting August 16 till September 4, 2022. This year, Swiggy plans to celebrate the special occasion with its customers through the biggest integrated cross-category celebration spanning food delivery, Instamart, and a series of offline events across various cities.

Swiggy customers across India can avail of online offers on food from over 1 lakh restaurants and attractive prices and promotions on 1,000+ products across grocery and daily essential brands on Instamart.

This year Swiggy is taking the celebration offline with SteppinOut for both Swiggy and non-Swiggy customers. The Swiggy Big Birthday Bash, happening on the 20th of August at Garuda Mall, promises to be an event of a lifetime, with a specially curated food festival featuring more than 35 food brands including Onesta, The Dream Circle, Bonomi, 30 Square, and many more, as well as mouth-watering cuisines from across the globe. Along with a perfect concoction of scrumptious food, the event will also feature groovy tunes through euphonious live music events, indulging games, and dedicated recreational zones.

With massive deals and discounts, The Swiggy Big Birthday Bash is a party for anyone looking to be a part of resplendent birthday cheer. Swiggy ONE users can avail of additional benefits including exclusive lounge access. Tickets for on-ground events are available on the Dineout app, Insider and Bookmyshow.