CloudKeeper by TO THE NEW joins FinOps Foundation as a new member company

News
By Express Computer
CloudKeeper, a turnkey AWS Cost Management solution by TO THE NEW, has joined the FinOps Foundation, a part of The Linux Foundation’s non-profit technology consortium and focused on advancing the people and practice of cloud financial management, as a new member company. CloudKeeper’s objective is to provide an end-to-end solution to its customers which provides guaranteed 5-15% savings on cloud bills. The FinOps Foundation aims to bring together companies in the “cloud financial management” space to establish best practices and industry standards.

Under this membership, CloudKeeper reinforces its commitment to empowering its customers to maximize the value of every amount spent on cloud bills. CloudKeeper has helped more than 250 global customers with guaranteed savings of up to 15% of the entire AWS bill at no extra cost and no inventory commitment. Furthermore, customers get free access to CloudKeeper’s AWS Cloud analytics & optimization platform.

With this on the membership, Deepak Mittal, CEO & Co-founder, TO THE NEW says, “CloudKeeper by TO THE NEW is delighted to join the FinOps Foundation in their mission of advancing people through FinOps education. From startups to global enterprises, companies are widely embracing FinOps practices to optimize their cloud transformation journey. As an organization, we have always invested in the area of Cloud FinOps and by being part of this community we can expand our capabilities to better serve our customers with greater savings, flexibility, and value in Cloud Financial Management. We look forward to interacting and sharing experiences with like-minded organizations, while upskilling and contributing to the future of FinOps.”

Kevin Emamy, Partner Program Advisor for the FinOps Foundation says, “We’re excited to welcome CloudKeeper to our growing community of leading organizations and practitioners at the forefront of the FinOps movement. Our research continues to show more companies devoting even more resources to managing their cloud spending. By expanding our ecosystem of members, as well as our vendor community, we hope to fuel this growth by providing the widest set of resources and tooling available today.”

CloudKeeper has helped customers navigate the complexities of cloud cost management by offering them savings, transparency, and visibility all bundled in one unique offering while keeping the account security safely in customers’ hands.

CloudKeeper has been witnessing increased demand for cost optimization given that most organizations, particularly product and SaaS companies, are getting into cash preservation mode.

