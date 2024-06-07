Express Computer

Synology Unveils ActiveProtect Appliances for Scalable, Centralised, and Streamlined Business Data Protection

Synology Unveils ActiveProtect Appliances for Scalable, Centralised, and Streamlined Business Data Protection

News
By Express Computer
Synology, on 5th June, announced new ActiveProtect appliances, a purpose-built data protection lineup that combines centralised management with a highly scalable architecture for best-in-class ease of use.

“The launch of ActiveProtect reflects Synology’s unceasing commitment to empowering our users with the tools to manage their most valuable asset—data,” said Philip Wong, Chairman and CEO of Synology. 

“In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, businesses face unprecedented challenges in safeguarding their data. With the new ActiveProtect offering, we aim to empower organisations of all sizes to address cybersecurity challenges head-on,” he added. 

ActiveProtect centralises organisation-wide data protection policies, tasks, and appliances to offer a unified management and control plane. Comprehensive coverage for endpoints, servers, hypervisors, storage systems, databases, and Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace services dramatically reduce IT blind spots and the necessity of operating multiple data protection solutions. 

“Organisations are tasked with maintaining overly complex and costly data protection strategies, and we aim to solve all the challenges at once with ActiveProtect,” stated Jia-Yu Liu, Executive Vice President at Synology.

“ActiveProtect is the culmination of extensive research, development, and experience working with our customers. We are confident in delivering a solution that will exceed modern businesses’ expectations,” he added.

Easy to deploy and manage 

IT teams can quickly deploy ActiveProtect appliances in minutes and create comprehensive data protection plans via global policies using a centralised console. From implementing immutability and air gapping policies to performing recovery procedures, ActiveProtect is designed to be intuitive, significantly reducing operational overhead. 

Scalable for any organisation 

Each ActiveProtect appliance can operate in standalone or cluster-managed modes. Storage capacity can be tiered with Synology NAS/SAN storage solutions, C2 Object Storage, and other ActiveProtect appliances in the cluster. Additionally, existing Synology Active Backup for Business deployments are manageable from the unified interface, providing high deployment flexibility. 

Fast and efficient 

Purpose-built ActiveProtect appliances leverage incremental backups with source side, global, and cross-site deduplication to ensure fast backups and replication with minimal bandwidth usage. ActiveProtect is up to seven times faster at backing up with a typical deduplication ratio of over 2:1, significantly reducing operating costs.

ActiveProtect will be available through Synology distributors and partners later in 2024.

