Team Computers launches global delivery center in Uttarakhand to transform rural India

Team Computers has taken a transformative step in bridging the gap between rural talent and the tech industry with the launch of its Global Delivery Center (GDC) at Tatva Hills, Uttarakhand. Under the visionary leadership of CEO Ranjan Chopra, the initiative aims to empower local talent and drive economic growth in the region.

The Tatva Hills GDC has already created over 50 tech jobs for engineers from rural areas of Haldwani, Ramnagar, Almora, and other cities, allowing them to thrive in a corporate environment without the need to migrate to metro cities. Additionally, Team Computers has partnered with local engineering and polytechnic colleges to offer intensive 15-30 day training programs. These initiatives equip students with the necessary skills to excel in the tech industry, fostering a robust talent pipeline in Uttarakhand.

“We are committed to making Uttarakhand a new tech hub for India. Our Global Delivery Centers not only create jobs but also provide opportunities for talent in Tier 2 & Tier 3 cities to contribute to the digital economy while staying close to their roots,” said Mr Ranjan Chopra, CEO, Team Computers.

The GDC in Tatva Hills is part of Team Computers’ broader Managed Services strategy, with existing centers in Noida and Bangalore. By integrating rural talent into its operations, the company is fostering regional growth while ensuring high-quality service delivery for its clients. Led by Ajay Sharma, this division is driving innovation, efficiency, and opportunities across diverse geographies. ‘The Tatva Hills GDC is our effort to stop the migration of youth by creating tech careers right at their doorstep. This initiative empowers local talent to stay connected to their roots while building a future in the digital economy,’ says Ajay Sharma. This initiative is set to be a game-changer for Uttarakhand, contributing to its emergence as a significant player in India’s tech ecosystem. Team Computers is committed to further expansion and driving long-term impact in the region, reaffirming its mission to create opportunities and transform lives through technology.