Key SCM trends across industries in 2025: Insights from o9

o9 shares key insights from its supply chain experts and leaders, highlighting interesting trends that will redefine Supply Chain Management (SCM) across retail, EV, and pharma in 2025.

Supply Chain Management Trends in 2025:

Resilience and Responsiveness in Business Environments: The complexities of today’s global business environment, influenced by geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and economic uncertainty, will drive organisations to prioritise resilience and adaptability. Cutting-edge technologies that enable predictive analytics and scenario planning will play a vital role in mitigating risks such as port strikes, natural disasters, and conflicts. This will also encourage companies to adopt strategies emphasising the diversification of supply sources and leverage digital tools to anticipate and respond to challenges with agility. Efficiency and Cost Management: Cost optimisation will remain a critical focus area for organisations under pressure to sustain margins. Businesses will turn to advanced tools, including digital twins and AI-driven predictive models, to simulate and evaluate various operational scenarios. These innovations will enable organisations to identify inefficiencies and streamline their supply chains, reducing costs while maintaining operational excellence. Regulatory compliance across industries: Regulatory changes, including potential shifts in pro-EV policies and subsidies, will heavily influence consumer behavior and industry strategies. Automotive leaders must adopt a platform-based approach to streamline data and processes, ensuring better alignment with evolving regulations and market conditions. Strategic investments in AI and technology integration will empower companies to remain adaptable. Generative AI: From Experimentation to Execution: 2024 has seen the early stages of AI and Generative AI experimentation, but 2025 will mark a transition to scaled implementations. Companies will move beyond prototyping to deploying GenAI strategies that digitise and distribute the critical knowledge embedded in planning departments. These technologies will augment human capabilities, helping employees enhance their productivity, effectiveness, and innovation capacity.

GenAI will particularly shine in root-cause analysis of supply chain issues. By simulating and analysing scenarios at unparalleled speed and scale, GenAI will deliver precise insights into disruptions, enabling faster problem resolution. Its ability to synthesise complex data will create substantial value in navigating today’s intricate supply chain networks, making it an indispensable tool for enterprise planning.

Workforce Evolution with AI: While talent shortages in North America and Europe continue to challenge organisations, AI will serve as a critical enabler in bridging gaps. By digitising the expertise of retiring professionals and providing real-time assistance, AI can help offset workforce constraints. Enterprises will also invest in reskilling programs to ensure employees are equipped to collaborate effectively with AI systems, fostering a culture of continuous learning and adaptability. Collaborative Supply Chain Planning: The emphasis on collaboration in supply chains will grow, moving away from adversarial relationships to integrated value chains. AI-powered tools will support this shift by providing predictive insights that improve coordination between suppliers and customers. Despite a persistent consumer focus on speed and cost, businesses will focus on building more resilient and transparent supply chain ecosystems to address future uncertainties. Touchless Planning Adaptation: By 2025, organisations will increasingly adopt AI-driven touchless planning to automate routine supply chain decisions. While full-scale adoption may vary across industries, companies should focus on leveraging high-fidelity data, advanced AI engines, and feedback mechanisms to build trust and refine processes. Planners will transition from manual interventions to strategic roles, concentrating on scenario planning, risk mitigation, and data curation, enabling more efficient and accurate decision-making. Leadership and Strategic Focus: Leaders in 2025 will embrace scenario-driven strategies underpinned by advanced AI capabilities to navigate an unpredictable global landscape. They will focus on leveraging AI not just as a problem-solving tool but as a strategic enabler for innovation. Building and retaining a skilled talent pool while embedding AI as a core component of their business strategy will define successful organisations in the evolving enterprise space.

SCM Trends & Challenges in the EV Industry in 2025:

Electric Vehicle Transition Challenges: The push toward EVs may slow down, with many manufacturers delaying their transition to full electric production. This has changed consumer demand across diesel, petrol, hybrid, and EV models. This fluctuation will call for precise forecasting and agile supply chain responses. Demand for new roles: The automotive industry is shifting from engine-based mechanical engineering to data- and IT-centric competencies. This evolution is fueling a talent war for skills in programming, battery technology, and connected vehicle systems, which are essential for managing increasingly complex supply chains.

SCM Trends & Challenges in the Retail Industry in 2025:

Inflation and Margin Pressures: Inflation continues to exert significant pressure on consumer spending, reshaping retailer strategies. This has resulted in store closures and leadership changes as retailers pivot towards short-term investments that deliver immediate value. Slim margins, particularly in low-profit categories like groceries, have pushed some companies into bankruptcy. Retailers are increasingly turning to private labels and own brands to offset pressures and achieve higher profitability. Sustainability—A Deferred Priority: While sustainability remains an industry long-term goal, it has taken a back seat in current strategic conversations. Retailers are still weighing the costs and returns of sustainability initiatives, balancing environmental objectives against immediate financial pressures. Data-Driven Decision-Making Challenges: Retailers are increasingly aware of the need for better data utilisation, especially in assortment planning and financial management. Many struggle to turn vast amounts of data into actionable insights, leading to inefficient decision-making. Improving data literacy and investing in real-time analytics tools are becoming critical priorities. Adaptability and Technology Investments: To thrive in a volatile retail landscape, leaders must prioritise adaptability, agility, and reactivity. Real-time data visibility and flexible technology platforms are essential for navigating challenges like margin pressures, supply chain disruptions, and changing consumer behaviors. Investment in technology will also support long-term goals, such as sustainability and omnichannel excellence.

SCM Trends & Challenges in the Pharmaceutical Industry in 2025: