TeamViewer named Winner of 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards

TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, announced it has won the 2023 Microsoft Accelerate Empowerment Partner award. The company was honored for its integration of TeamViewer Tensor into Microsoft Teams and was among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“We are excited to see our remote connectivity solution integrated in Microsoft Teams being recognized by Microsoft,” said Alfredo Patron, Executive Vice President Strategic Alliances, TeamViewer. “Our integration with Microsoft Teams brings the benefits of seamless remote access for organizations and also enabling Frontline Workers with Augmented Reality to support their customers on site. This becomes relevant especially in scenarios beyond traditional office applications, enabling more people to collaborate digitally. We value our collaboration with Microsoft and look forward to continuing our work together in providing cutting edge solutions to address our clients’ business challenges.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a multitude of submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. TeamViewer was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services for Microsoft Teams.

“Congratulations to the 2023 award winners from Germany,” said Edith Wittmann, General Manager Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft Germany. “The innovative new solutions and services of our winners combined with our Microsoft Cloud solutions support our joint customers in their digital transformation