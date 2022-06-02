Tech Mahindra ties up with Avarn Security to provide accelerated digital transformation

Tech Mahindra announced that it has entered into a partnership with Avarn Security, a leading security group in Nordics region. Tech M will be an end-to-end IT services partner to Avarn’s technology driven operations & Digital transformation.

As Avarn embarks on a digital transformation journey, Tech Mahindra will transform their current operating models across Finance and Accounting (F&A), Human Resource Services (HR), and Information Technology (IT) to support and deliver a complete technology services revamp. The partnership will enable Avarn to deepen its focus on customer centricity and become a fully digital led enterprise. Through this partnership Tech Mahindra will onboard close to 100 new associates from Avarn which will further sharply increase Tech Mahindra’s native resource presence in Nordics and help establish a niche in the security industry. Tech Mahindra will invest in upskilling and reskilling of the new workforce to continue its commitment of being future-ready.

Mukul Dhyani, Senior Vice President and Business Head for Continental Europe at Tech Mahindra, said, “IT is playing an increasing and critical role in the business transformation of Nordic companies. Being a leading provider of digital transformation, Tech Mahindra has deep expertise in helping organisations across the globe in transforming their businesses to be more consumer-centric and digital. We are excited about this partnership and the opportunity it brings us to support Avarn in its digital transformation journey and reset the standards for the security industry. We will bring together capabilities, ecosystem, and skills that will shape new experiences for Avarn and its customers in Nordics at large. We also extend a warm welcome to our newest colleagues from Avarn to Tech Mahindra family. This win underlines our commitment in Nordics as we continue to invest in the region.”

For Tech Mahindra, this partnership is part of its long-term commitment to continue investing and strengthening the leadership in Nordics region.

Vidar Berg, Chief Executive Officer of Avarn Security Group said, “Technology and innovation are key enablers for our ongoing business transformation. Tech Mahindra is a global full-service provider with focus on innovation and transformation and in addition to their deep domain expertise will bring along an ecosystem of experts and market-leading services that will help us unleash the potential of emerging technology and drive business value.”

Tech Mahindra believes in DigitALL philosophy for comprehensive Business Transformation. Digital technologies catalyse the transformations – they humanize businesses by helping them think, sense, connect, communicate, secure, and act better than before. As part of NXT.NOW™ framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.