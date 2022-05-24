Tiger Logistics to modernise shipping logistics through digital platform

Tiger Logistics (India) Limited, an international logistics and freight forwarding company is all set to launch a cutting-edge price discovery and supply-chain automation platform, aiming to bring in efficiency and transparency to the highly fragmented shipping sector of the country. This will in turn make shipping accessible to more than 63 million SMEs and MSMEs. In India, MSMEs contribute nearly 40% of overall India’s exports, approx. 6.11% of the country’s manufacturing GDP and make up for 24.63 per cent of the GDP from services sector.

This digital platform aims to simplify operations procedures that will revolutionize the freight industry, starting with the Indian market, and then expanding into other developing nations.

Commenting on this digital initiative, Harpreet Singh Malhotra, CMD, Tiger Logistics and a veteran in the shipping industry said, “Technology is the operating word in the current times. Shipping cannot lag behind if we have to sustain the business. This new digital segment will help exporters and importers to instantly book their freight, automate their documentation process, keep track of their shipments, and manage payments all on a single platform. In the process, they will save hours of manual work, bypass countless email exchanges and experience a fully transparent logistics process.”

“In its first rendition, Tiger’s full-stack platform will offer cross-border solutions for ocean and air shipments, along with first-mile transportation, last-mile delivery and customs clearance. With real-time rates, complete visibility, and access to instant information about shipment updates, Tiger’s platform will mirror Make My Trip for the international logistics sector,” Malhotra added.