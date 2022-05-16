Express Computer


Top global companies shaping the technology behind hybrid work

By Express Computer
With companies planning return to work, hybrid work models becoming a reality. Synaptic, an alternative data insights platform focused on providing actionable insights to global financial firms and investors, in collaboration with G2, a tech marketplace for evaluating software, have assessed top companies that have been successfully enabling organizations to transform to a hybrid working model with their smart solutions.

The recently published report – “Emerging companies enabling the shift to hybrid work” – details notable high-growth companies addressing the hybrid work challenges and provides insight into the tech and product categories defining the sector. By bringing the power of data and AI to investment research, Synaptic provides comprehensive research and tracking of companies, sectors, and competitors by analyzing financials, alternative datasets and company reports, all in one place.

Detailed below is a list of tech categories and startups that are enabling companies to adapt to a hybrid work requirement.

Business Instant Messaging: Business instant messaging softwares are internal messaging systems via text-based messages. They facilitate one-on-one, direct messaging between individuals and also within      customizable groups and teams, making workspace communication and collaboration efficient by eliminating back-and-forth emails. Popular Companies – Monday.com, Microsoft Teams, ClickUp, MatterMost, Slack

Meeting Management: Meeting management softwares facilitate planning and guiding team conversations to improve the focus and efficiency of meetings. With easy calendar integrations for better visibility, these solutions help users with scheduling and coordination of meetings.. Additional features and tools include  agenda settings, minutes and recordings, and consensus tracking for productive meetings. Popular Companies – Fellow, Diligent Board & Leadership Collaboration, Docket, Coda, Hugo, Hypercontext

Meeting Room Booking Systems: Meeting room booking systems reserve conference rooms, meetings spaces, or related resources in offices and shared workplaces. Organizers and attendees benefit from necessary accommodations for crucial meetings, while office administrators and managers are able to get an accurate, real-time view of resource utilization. Popular Companies – Robin, Skedda, WorkinSync, Teem By Office, AskCody

Virtual Workspaces: Virtual workspaces serve as a digital, simulated office space outfitted with collaboration and communication tools to replicate a physical office space. Remote teams, who benefit from internal IMs and video conferencing tools, also get the added advantage of the structures and frameworks that only exist in physical workspaces.  Popular Companies – Sococo, Wurkr, Teemyco, Pesto, Meetingroom.io.

Visitor Management: Visitor management software provides a secure, efficient, accurate, and consistent process to screen and document visitors entering a facility, as well as within it. Additional functionalities of these tools include screening against watch lists for improved security and protection of facilities and employees. Popular Companies – Envoy, Traction Guest, Robin, Teem By Office

Visual Collaboration Platforms: Visual collaboration platforms allow easy, real-time collaboration and communication within teams and organizations in a flexible, cloud-based environment. While features such as an infinite, scalable canvas are common, additional features in these tools include simultaneous editing, diagramming, white-boarding, screen sharing, notetaking and commenting,, and conferencing. Popular Companies – Miro, ConceptBoard, LucidChart, SmartDraw, Bluescape, Mural

Given the success of remote work and the number of companies making the switch to permanent as well as flexible work from home jobs, it is important for organizations to consider the above areas and relevant products for an easier transition to hybrid work models.

