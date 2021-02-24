TransUnion expands its Global Capability Centre in Chennai to Pune

Read Article

TransUnion, a leading global information and insights company, announced the opening of a new functional centre in Pune as an expansion of its existing global capability centre (GCC) in Chennai. The new center will deliver technology solutions to the global TransUnion enterprise and complement the Chennai location, which offers a full stack of capabilities to fuel innovation and act as a catalyst for customer success.

The new centre is located at Nagar Road, Yerawada, Pune, and TransUnion plans to hire diverse talent with expertise in data science and analytics, digital technologies, mobile computing, intelligent automation, etc.

“The investment in this new centre will help us harness the best talent pool available to enable a wide range of technology and business operations for the global enterprise,” said Debasis Panda, Vice President, Operations, TransUnion. “The Pune centre is part of a wider initiative which also sees TransUnion concurrently opening a new global capability centre in South Africa.”

In 2018, TransUnion set up its first global capability centre in Chennai. From a pilot team of 20 associates, it has grown to more than 900 associates.

“The success of the centre in Chennai helped pave the way for the additional investment in other markets,” said Eric Hess, Executive Vice President for Global Operations, TransUnion. “GCCs are a foundational investment that will foster development of new capabilities, enable innovation and deliver value for the organisation. TransUnion’s vision is to establish and implement a global operating model with an optimized location footprint, centralised functions and talent pools to achieve global scalability as well as market-level differentiation.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]