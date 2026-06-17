Unilever scales digital twins across global manufacturing network with Accenture

Unilever is partnering with Accenture to scale the use of AI-enabled digital twins across its global manufacturing network. The next-generation technology will help factories improve quality, boost efficiency and respond more quickly to consumer demand. The multi-year program marks a further step in Unilever’s journey to apply pioneering technology across its value chain as the company sets out to shape the future of the consumer goods industry.

Digital twins are virtual models of factory equipment and production lines. They use live data from physical systems on the shop floor to monitor and predict how machines and processes perform. By integrating digital twins with AI-enabled insights and agentic capabilities, Unilever is equipping manufacturing teams with advanced tools to identify issues sooner, simulate scenarios faster, and make smarter decisions across the production cycle.

Building on digital twins already in use, Unilever plans to expand adoption over the next 18 months by building more than 40 new digital twins, creating a scalable blueprint for global rollout.

“Scaling AI across our operations isn’t just a technological shift, it’s a commitment to superior products, sustainability and empowering our teams across our factories,” said Adam Raeburn-James, Global VP for Digital Business Operations, Unilever. “Through our partnership with Accenture to accelerate digital twins, we are turning innovation into measurable impact to create desirable brands for our 3.7 billion consumers worldwide.”

“Unilever has long been recognised for its supply chain excellence, and expanding the use of manufacturing digital twins reflects the company’s continued focus on both technology and people,” said Nicole van Det, CEO Accenture Netherlands and Nordics and global account lead for Unilever.

“Having invested early in AI, the company is setting the standard for pairing advanced tools with smart process design and disciplined execution on the shop floor. Together, we’re setting the benchmark for how industrial AI creates long-lasting value in the consumer goods sector.”

Accenture is supporting Unilever in deploying industrial AI capabilities that use advanced analytics and AI agents to predict maintenance needs, improve performance, and help teams act faster. As the system learns and employees gain confidence in its accuracy, it can progressively take on certain adjustments automatically, with human oversight.

Digital twins delivering impact across Unilever’s manufacturing network

Digital twins are already delivering tangible benefits across multiple Unilever sites:

– Superior quality and improved throughput for personal care: In Raeford, North Carolina, United States, a digital twin powering the production of iconic brands including Dove, Degree, and Axe predicts 95% of process flow restrictions in deodorant stick manufacturing, delivering a 20% reduction in waste and a 10% uplift in capacity.

– Lower energy consumption for home care products: In Haldia, India – dedicated to powder detergents such as Surf and Sunlight—an energy twin optimises fan speeds, temperature setpoints and moisture controls, helping achieve a tangible reduction in thermal energy consumption over two years, supporting delivery towards Unilever’s scope 1 and 2 climate target.

– Better mayonnaise consistency, less waste: In Poznan, Poland – home to producing such iconic brands as Knorr and Hellmann’s—a digital twin stabilises viscosity variation in mayonnaise, while reducing minor stoppages by up to 20% and cutting waste by nearly 30%.

– Elevating the quality of Dove soap: At Gandhidham, India – one of our largest personal care sites in South Asia—a digital twin helped reduce quality defects by 30% over four years through real-time control recommendations—as measured in distribution centres right before the product is delivered to the customer.

– Efficient ingredients use, consistent quality: In Cu Chi, Vietnam – where Unilever produces liquid home care products such as OMO laundry detergent—an intelligent mixer powered by an AI digital twin optimises raw materials dosing, preventing overuse and delivering 1–2% savings in premium ingredients while maintaining superior product quality.