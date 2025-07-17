United we care launches Shunya labs to redefine voice AI infrastructure – Built from zero, designed for the future

In a move that redefines the future of human-machine communication, United We Care, focused on AI-powered mental health care, announced the launch of Shunya Labs — a deeptech spinout engineered to dominate the infrastructure layer of AI speech technology. With a world-beating ASR engine, real-time on-prem capabilities, and a privacy-first foundation, Shunya Labs.AI is live and rewriting the rules of speech recognition.

This isn’t another voice API. Shunya Labs has built the backbone of the voice-first future — an Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) platform that outperforms the biggest names in Big Tech across every metric that matters: multilingual fluency, having natively cracked 32 + Indic languages (and 7 upcoming) — from Hindi and Marathi to Assamese and Maithili — Shunya Labs is purpose-built for India’s polyglot market, powering everything from rural tele-health kiosks to Bharat-scale call centre, inference speed, edge deployment, and raw accuracy. With a record-smashing 3.37% average Word Error Rate and optimised for both GPU and CPU environments, Shunya Labs cuts enterprise cloud bills by 20× while delivering military-grade privacy and explainability.

“We didn’t set out to beat the benchmarks — we set out to invent what didn’t exist,” said Ritu Mehrotra, Founder of United We Care. “And when we built it, we realised we’d created something the world didn’t know it needed: AI voice infrastructure that listens like a human, runs like a machine, and respects the sanctity of privacy. That’s Shunya Labs.”

Originally conceived to power Stella, United We Care’s AI wellness engine, the underlying tech behind Shunya Labs has shattered nine global records across speech and language understanding. It pioneered innovations like a 230M+ node Clinical Knowledge Graph and the Spatio-Temporal Graph Attention Network (STGAT) — proving that real-time emotional intelligence, linguistic nuance, and clinical reasoning could coexist in a single stack.

From real-time transcription and accent-aware inputs to ultra-low latency on edge devices, Shunya Labs delivers AI voice infrastructure ready for any mission-critical environment — hospitals, call centers, banks, governments, defense. Where others trade accuracy for scale, or speed for privacy, Shunya Labs delivers it all.

“Shunya isn’t just a name. It’s our origin point — a nod to the Indian discovery of zero that changed mathematics forever,” said Sourav Banerjee, Founder & CTO. “At Shunya Labs, we start from first principles, engineer with surgical precision, and build for the future — not features. In a world drowning in noise, we build the intelligence layer that actually listens.”

As Shunya Labs prepares for its official Hugging Face release and production deployments across multiple continents, the message is clear: AI voice isn’t an interface. It’s infrastructure. And Shunya Labs is building it — from the ground up.