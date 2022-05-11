upGrad for Business adds Ketaki Kadekar and Dolphy Dias across leadership positions

upGrad for Business (uGB), the B2B arm of Asia’s edtech major upGrad, has expanded its executive leadership team with strategic hires to bolster the growth of its outcome-based learning approach for corporates across India. The addition of Ketaki Kadekar as Director – Customer Success and Growth and Dolphy Dias as the Director – Sales, to the leadership team, will further strengthen the customer expansion and acquisition engine for uGB. The leadership team is based out of upGrad for Business’ Mumbai office and will be reporting to Minaxi Indra, President – upGrad For Business.

Commenting on the strategic leadership appointments, Minaxi Indra, President, upGrad For Business said, “Delivering tangible outcomes for our customers is at the core of everything we do at upGrad for Business. We grew our revenues by 434 per cent Y-O-Y in FY22, thanks to the trust demonstrated by our customers and partners. I am thrilled to have Ketaki Kadekar and Dolphy Dias join our leadership team to double down on the Customer Success & Enterprise Sales engine, providing an added impetus to our customer excellence charter.”

In her roles as the Director – Customer Success and Growth, Ketaki will be leading the dual functions of Customer Success and Key Account Management. Driving the robust delivery engine and enablement of uGB’s governance framework, she will also focus on building upGrad for Business’ existing customer base, with high impact collaborations that unlock value across their employee lifecycle.

With over 14 years of experience, Ketaki brings a proven expertise in demonstrating maximum value from talent and learning solutions for the clients she works with. Prior to her work with upGrad for Business, Ketaki has worked with organizations like Develor, LinkedIn and Insights.

“I am excited to take on this role at this time, as companies across India are aiming to upskill their talent across roles for an economy that is digitizing fast. This offers me the chance to partner with organizations and further the vision of upGrad for Business as a LifeLongLearning Partner and becoming a globally profitable business,” said Ketaki Kadekar, Director – Customer Success and Growth, upGrad for Business.

As the Director of Sales, with a special focus on large enterprise partnerships, Dolphy will be responsible for driving revenue goals for this segment. He is a consummate business development professional with over 25 years of experience in Sales Management and expansion, especially across the Information Technology Industry in India and has worked for organizations like IBM, Comsat Max and Hexaware.

“I am honored to join upGrad for Business and deliver on the big learning outcome impact to our clients, especially on delivering the promise of LifeLongLearning. Our aim is to double down on growth to consolidate the market share of upGrad for Business in the fast growing edtech segment with a focus on outcomes, depth and delivery of solutions for our corporate partners,” said Dolphy Dias, Director – Enterprise Business, upGrad for Business.