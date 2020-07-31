Vivo, Acculi Labs develop Covid-19 app for faster detection

Read Article

Smartphone maker Vivo in partnership with Bengaluru-based IT start-up Acculi Labs said they have developed a mobile app for faster detection and risk assessment of Covid-19.

By using Vivo’s camera prowess, Acculi Labs has effectively managed to create an application called ‘Lyfas’ that can help in risk assessment of an asymptomatic individual.

“We are thankful to Vivo India for providing us with their smartphones – Vivo Y11 and Y91, during our pilot phase, which helped us develop this app,” Rupam Das, Founder, CEO of Acculi Labs, said in a statement.

The technology uses the power of Vivo smartphone processors and sensors to capture a bunch of body signals which are then analysed to detect the intensity of Covid-19.

Covid-19 has pushed the boundaries of technological innovation across the globe.

“We look forward to the effective deployment of this solution in the upcoming times and hope that this will contribute significantly to contain potential Covid-19 cases in the future,” said Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, Vivo India.

