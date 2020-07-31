37% millennials think they’re too boring for cybercriminals: Study

Read Article

A third of millennials (37 per cent) think they’re too mundane to be the victim of cybercrime, a new study revealed. The study, conducted by global cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, also revealed that 36 per cent millennials say that they should be doing more to strengthen their digital security, but it drops to the bottom of their to-do list.

As the ‘new normal’ has forced many to work from home, millennials are now spending nearly two (1.8) extra hours online every day compared to the start of the year – bringing their daily average up to 7.1 hours a day.

According to the report, 49 per cent said that this increased time online has made them more aware of their digital security.

“Protecting ourselves from digital threats can be simple, and this helps us better understand how we can help optimize safety within individual digital comfort zones,” Andrew Winton, Vice President, Marketing at Kaspersky, said in a statement.

The data also showed that millennials are spending most of their time on social media, but almost two thirds (61 per cent) said that the rise of online dating from home is a particular concern for their digital security.

To address these concerns, almost half (52 per cent) of millennials said that they only run trustworthy apps on their devices from official stores such as Apple Store and Google Play. The findings also revealed that 49 per cent run regular anti-virus scans on each of their devices to protect themselves.

According to the study, almost 13 per cent of the millennials admitted that they are using their neighbours’ Wi-Fi in the past without them knowing.

“2020 has been a defining year for the digital home. With many of us all over the world in lockdown, the amount we interact with and rely on, technology has increased dramatically,” Winton said.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]