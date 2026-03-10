Whatfix brings AI roleplay training to Mirror, blends conversations with real system simulations

Whatfix has introduced AI Roleplay Training in its Mirror platform, positioning it as an AI-first training environment designed to help customer-facing teams prepare for real-world scenarios by combining conversational AI with enterprise system simulations.

With the latest update, Mirror moves beyond traditional system training to offer a unified environment where employees can practice both workflows and customer interactions in a risk-free setting. The company says this approach addresses a long-standing gap in enterprise training, where teams learn how to use systems but are often unprepared for unpredictable customer conversations.

Mirror, launched in 2024 as a simulation platform for enterprise applications, is now evolving to support adaptive AI-driven roleplay that responds to user inputs in real time while operating within simulated business systems. According to Whatfix, this allows frontline teams to build confidence before working in live environments.

The company is seeing strong adoption momentum for the platform. Whatfix said Mirror’s annual recurring revenue grew over 200% year on year following the introduction of AI roleplay capabilities in 2025, reaching $3 million in ARR within six quarters. The company expects revenue from Mirror to triple in 2026, driven by deployments across customer support, operations, and service teams in large enterprises, including several Fortune 100 organizations.

“These teams don’t just need to learn systems, they need to be ready for real situations,” said Khadim Batti, Co-Founder and CEO, Whatfix. “Simulation teaches process, but roleplay builds judgment and confidence. By combining both, we help organizations reduce time-to-proficiency and improve customer outcomes before employees go live.”

The AI roleplay capability allows enterprises to create training scenarios using prompts, run adaptive conversations, evaluate readiness inside workflows, and support multilingual training for global teams. The company believes this convergence of AI-driven coaching and system simulation will become central to workforce readiness strategies.

Industry analysts also see this as part of a broader shift in enterprise enablement platforms.

“Combining AI-driven roleplay with system simulation gives organizations a more practical way to prepare customer-facing employees, allowing them to gain hands-on experience before moving to live systems,” said Gina Smith, Research Director, IDC.

Whatfix said the new capability is part of its broader AI-native strategy focused on improving adoption, reducing operational risk, and helping enterprises deliver better customer experiences through more effective employee training.