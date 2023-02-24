WorkIndia will facilitate recruitment of additional 5,000 positions at JustDial

WorkIndia, India’s largest blue and grey-collared job portal, has partnered with JustDial, India’s largest search engine provider to fulfill its critical hiring plans, by placing an additional recruitment order of over 5,000 employees. Over a span of two years, WorkIndia has helped facilitate over 10K jobs until now and is currently continuing to provide support to fulfill various other staffing needs.

Through this alliance, WorkIndia will look to onboard staff with specific skillset requirements across Field Sales, Tele calling executives, and Customer Support Associates departments. The significance of these partnerships is that they will not only address the gap between demand and supply but will also, on a larger scale, assist to fortify the foundation of our nation.

Commenting on the same, Kunal Patil, the Founder, and CEO, WorkIndia, commented, “We are delighted and privileged to be partnering with JustDial to help staff their workforce. At WorkIndia, it’s been our constant endeavor to provide meaningful lives for the blue and gray-collar workforce across the country. We are elated that our partnership has enabled over 10k jobs and created a positive impact in their lives thus far and we will continue in our commitment to fulfilling the ongoing requirements.”

Spread across 772 cities, 28 states & 8 union territories in India, WorkIndia caters to the critical hiring needs of over 15 lakh SMBs and multiple large corporates. Driven solely by technology, the platform has built a recruitment ecosystem that eliminates middlemen, and fraudulent jobs, providing job seekers with a platform they can trust when it comes to finding genuine job opportunities.