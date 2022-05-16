X0PA AI announces strategic partnership with MillenniumIT ESP 

X0PA has announced that it has signed a strategic partnership with MillenniumIT ESP. For over 25 years, MillenniumIT ESP has been a complete enterprise solutions provider for global customers in telecommunications and media, banking and financial services, manufacturing and retail, and government. With this partnership, MillenniumIT ESP will leverage the power of X0PA AI to develop customized solutions for its large customers and help them accelerate innovation.

“We are excited to have MillenniumIT ESP come into X0PA AI as a strategic GTM partner. They bring a lot of faith and confidence in our products and what it can do to customers especially with their vast experience in dealing with enterprise class software solutions with large clients across the South-East Asian markets,” said Phalguna Rao, VP and Head, Partners and Channel, X0PA.

“This partnership with XOPA AI strengthens our ability to deliver innovation and productivity to human resource management. We are excited to work with XOPA AI and strengthen our combined global presence through an outstanding product and exceptional delivery and services,” mentions Shevan Goonetilleke, Director andCEO, MillenniumIT ESP.

“MillenniumIT ESP has stood for purpose-driven technology solutions for businesses across the globe. With X0PA AI, our aim is to help organizations reduce time to revenue, achieve their D&I objectives, and improve efficiency and candidate experience. With such a strong alignment in the core principles, this partnership between the two organizations is sure to deliver phenomenal results,” adds Nina Alag Suri, Founder and CEO, X0PA AI.