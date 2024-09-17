Yellow.ai launches VoiceX to make customer conversations natural and real-time with ~1.3 second latency

Yellow.ai announced the launch of VoiceX, bringing voice conversations a step closer to human-like interactions. With LLM-powered intuitive voice technology and reduced latency, VoiceX-enabled AI agents can handle high volumes of customer queries while maintaining quality and delivering natural, context-aware responses.

Traditional voice bots often sound robotic and struggle with limited conversational depth and context understanding, worsened by rigid menu navigation. Key challenges include slow response times and a lack of real-time conversational intelligence.

VoiceX addresses these inefficiencies by delivering a more human-like intelligent conversational experience. It also achieves latencies of ~1.3 second with a proprietary algorithm. As a result, VoiceX-powered AI agents can enhance customer satisfaction by 40%, reduce operational costs by 60%, and boost customer engagement by 60%.

“Voice has always been central to our mission to transform customer service and contact centres. Latency and lack of coherence have been a major challenge, causing high abandonment rates and frustrating customer experiences. The demand from enterprise customers was evident—this gap needed to be addressed,” said Raghu Ravinutala, CEO & Co-founder of Yellow.ai. “With VoiceX, we’ve made significant strides, empowering enterprises to deliver natural, fluid interactions with the speed of machines, ultimately enhancing the overall customer experience.”

– Seamless multi-turn conversations: VoiceX is engineered to enable natural, uninterrupted conversations. The AI agents demonstrate a high degree of conversational understanding, waiting for users to complete their responses before responding. This ensures smoother exchanges during complex, multi-turn interactions.

– Precision in handling complex requirements: VoiceX facilitates advanced alphanumeric digit capture, enhancing its ability to recognise phonetic alphabets and process multiple intents within longer responses. This results in highly accurate responses, even for intricate and detailed queries.

– Context retention for enhanced interactions: VoiceX-powered AI agents retain context throughout the conversation, allowing them to provide more relevant responses based on user history and preferences. This contextual understanding also facilitates faster responses and more seamless interactions as the system continuously learns from past conversations.

– Bot back-channelling and contextual interruptibility: VoiceX integrates sophisticated back-channelling capabilities, such as acknowledging, empathising, and encouraging users to continue speaking, thereby promoting more engaging interactions. Additionally, it manages user interruptions effectively, ensuring that conversations remain fluid even during interruptions.

– Background cancellation: VoiceX features advanced noise processing algorithms that effectively cancel out background noise, ensuring clearer, distraction-free conversations.

“We aim to make life simple for our customers and provide service before you even think to call Ferrellgas. However, when you do need to call, Yellow.ai’s VoiceX has the ability to completely transform the customer’s interaction. Voice AI is a great tool for our customer service professionals and is so intuitive that it raises the bar on the customer’s experience with Ferrellgas. This is a new thing to watch for and Ferrellgas is so excited to collaborate on this with Yellow.ai,” said Joanne Reusch, Director, Service Quality, FerrellGas.

“Customer engagements are rapidly evolving from clicks to conversations, driven by the advancements in conversational AI and voicebots. Breakthrough developments in large language models (LLMs) are further accelerating this shift, enabling more natural, intelligent, and human-like interactions. Yellow.ai’s new generative AI-powered voice platform, VoiceX, is a market-leading platform offering that addresses the limitations of traditional voice bots—such as high latency, poor response audio quality, and limited conversational depth. By delivering seamless, real-time voice conversations, VoiceX has the potential to help enterprises supercharge their self-serve capabilities and redefine customer experience,” said Anubhav Das, Practice Director, Everest Group.

“We developed VoiceX by rethinking our technology stack and implementing massive parallelisation of services for optimal orchestration. For example, VoiceX is deeply integrated with our YellowG ecosystem, providing enterprises with access to our suite of LLMs. These LLMs power various functions of customer service automation, dynamically invoked based on the nature of the query and the required action,” said Rashid Khan, CPO & Co-founder of Yellow.ai.

VoiceX also seamlessly integrates with CRM systems and enterprise knowledge bases to deliver voice-optimised, context-aware information in quick, digestible formats using Generative AI. With one-click integration into third-party platforms, VoiceX connects smoothly with existing systems and enables easy escalation to human agents when needed.