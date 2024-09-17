Zaakpay enables seamless in-app payments on WhatsApp

Zaakpay has announced a strategic integration with Meta to simplify conversational commerce, providing an embedded payment experience on WhatsApp that is designed to empower businesses and consumers alike.

The integration of Zaakpay and WhatsApp offers users a wide range of payment modes, including Credit Card, Debit Card, UPI, and Wallet payments. Users also have the option to make payments using MobiKwik Wallet, ZIP, and Pocket UPI, providing flexibility and convenience to suit their payment preferences.

This integration allows MSMEs to reach a larger customer base through WhatsApp’s vast user network, especially in Tier 2 and 3 cities. It also provides access to advanced fintech solutions, enabling seamless and secure payments directly within chats, enhancing both customer convenience and business efficiency.

Harvinder Singh Chadha, Business Head, ZaakPay, said, “As India advances towards a digital-first economy, we believe the integration of Zaakpay and WhatsApp will be a welcome addition to the payment landscape. By combining Zaakpay’s secure payment gateway, with WhatsApp’s vast user base, we aim to unlock immense potential in India’s hinterlands. We are forging an ecosystem where shopping, payments, and business engagement happen seamlessly in one place. This collaboration is a powerful testament to our commitment to driving financial inclusion and empowering millions of Indian citizens.”

Ravi Garg, Director, Business Messaging, Meta in India, said “WhatsApp is where people and businesses connect and want to connect and get things done. This integration with Zaakpay is another step in building a more seamless purchase experience, allowing people to make payments using their preferred payment method for a product or service they want to buy from a business right within their WhatsApp chat.”

Zaakpay’s payment gateway, within a single chat window, enhances security for its users by centralising all transactions in one secure interface. By integrating advanced encryption protocols, Zaakpay ensures customer convenience and transaction safety,

This integration highlights the growing significance of digital and conversational commerce by seamlessly integrating payments into everyday conversations. It not only simplifies transactions but also drives financial inclusion and supports businesses of various scales. This will likely change the way people transact, ensuring that digital payments are simple, secure, and accessible for all.