Zoom launches new online events platform ‘OnZoom’

By IANS
Zoom
Video meeting app Zoom has launched an online event platform and marketplace called OnZoom for paid users of the platform to create, host, and monetise events like fitness classes, concerts, stand-up or music lessons on the Zoom Meetings platform.

With this platform, hosts can grow their businesses, expand their reach into new audiences, and give back through native donation integration, Zoom said on Wednesday, while maing the announcement during its Zoomtopia 2020 event.

Zoom users can discover these events and sign up for new experiences with additional functionality like gifting tickets and an attendee dashboard to keep tabs on favourite events and brands.

“One thing we’ve learned in this challenging time is that remote work does work. The future will bring a hybrid of the best of in-person and virtual communications,” said Zoom Video Communications CEO Eric Yuan.

“The announcements we make today at Zoomtopia demonstrate that Zoom is built for this moment and beyond. We have the platform to support what the world needs — today, tomorrow, and well into the future.”

The OnZoom platform specifically helps businesses and entrepreneurs schedule and host one-time events, an event series, and drop-ins for up to 1,000 attendees (depending on your Zoom Meeting license), list and sell tickets, share and promote public events via email and social media and reach new audiences beyond a business geographical location.

Zoom made the service available starting Wednesday as a public beta for US users.

IANS
