Zoomcar partners with Mappls to revolutionise road trips and travel with AI-powered integration

Zoomcar Holdings announced its partnership with Mappls MapmyIndia. This unique collaboration enables users to seamlessly book a Zoomcar while getting their trips planned with the Mappls App, significantly enhancing the end-to-end travel planning and booking experience.

Zoomcar’s vast selection of over 25,000 cars across 99+ cities is fully integrated into the Mappls app, ensuring that there’s a car for every type of traveler. From affordable options for budget-conscious adventurers to premium rides for those seeking luxury, users can easily find and book the perfect vehicle to suit their needs. With zero security deposit, unlimited kilometers and easy availability of car pick up and delivery from popular destinations, Zoomcar has become the preferred choice for self-drive car sharing in India.

Mappls App is India’s own one-stop app with inbuilt digital maps for easy navigation, hyperlocal discovery & travel planning. Aimed to simplify the way Indians travel, users can book a Zoomcar directly on Mappls App and enjoy unique features like 3D junction views for navigation through complex flyovers & junctions with real-time safety & speed alerts, breakers & more. Mappls additionally provides an AI-powered travel platform that offers tailored travel solutions to its users, from destination selection to hotel bookings and detailed itinerary planning.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mappls and be a part of their cutting-edge maps and travel platform. Whether it’s a spontaneous road trip or a meticulously planned journey, we’re committed to making every trip seamless and enjoyable with Mappls.” – Hiroshi Nishijima, CEO of Zoomcar

“Our partnership with Zoomcar brings added convenience and freedom to travelers and marks a significant milestone in our mission to simplify and enhance the travel experience for users. We’re excited to bring more value to Mappls app users through this partnership, and go deeper into travel tech” added Rohan Verma, CEO & Executive Director of MapmyIndia.

Through this collaboration with Mappls, Zoomcar continues to redefine how people explore the world, offering users the tools and flexibility to plan their perfect journeys. An all-in-one solution for today’s tech-savvy travelers ensuring a smooth and hassle-free journey, this integration allows Zoomcar customers to save time and effort, where every trip is carefully organized and optimized for convenience and comfort.