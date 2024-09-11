Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Zoomcar partners with Mappls to revolutionise road trips and travel with AI-powered integration

Zoomcar partners with Mappls to revolutionise road trips and travel with AI-powered integration

News
By Express Computer
0 5

Zoomcar Holdings announced its partnership with Mappls MapmyIndia. This unique collaboration enables users to seamlessly book a Zoomcar while getting their trips planned with the Mappls App, significantly enhancing the end-to-end travel planning and booking experience.

Zoomcar’s vast selection of over 25,000 cars across 99+ cities is fully integrated into the Mappls app, ensuring that there’s a car for every type of traveler. From affordable options for budget-conscious adventurers to premium rides for those seeking luxury, users can easily find and book the perfect vehicle to suit their needs. With zero security deposit, unlimited kilometers and easy availability of car pick up and delivery from popular destinations, Zoomcar has become the preferred choice for self-drive car sharing in India.

Mappls App is India’s own one-stop app with inbuilt digital maps for easy navigation, hyperlocal discovery & travel planning. Aimed to simplify the way Indians travel, users can book a Zoomcar directly on Mappls App and enjoy unique features like 3D junction views for navigation through complex flyovers & junctions with real-time safety & speed alerts, breakers & more. Mappls additionally provides an AI-powered travel platform that offers tailored travel solutions to its users, from destination selection to hotel bookings and detailed itinerary planning.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mappls and be a part of their cutting-edge maps and travel platform. Whether it’s a spontaneous road trip or a meticulously planned journey, we’re committed to making every trip seamless and enjoyable with Mappls.” – Hiroshi Nishijima, CEO of Zoomcar

“Our partnership with Zoomcar brings added convenience and freedom to travelers and marks a significant milestone in our mission to simplify and enhance the travel experience for users. We’re excited to bring more value to Mappls app users through this partnership, and go deeper into travel tech” added Rohan Verma, CEO & Executive Director of MapmyIndia.

Through this collaboration with Mappls, Zoomcar continues to redefine how people explore the world, offering users the tools and flexibility to plan their perfect journeys. An all-in-one solution for today’s tech-savvy travelers ensuring a smooth and hassle-free journey, this integration allows Zoomcar customers to save time and effort, where every trip is carefully organized and optimized for convenience and comfort.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image