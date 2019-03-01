Symantec partners with 120 companies to cut cyber security cost

California-headquartered global cybersecurity company Symantec said it had forged partnerships with 120 companies including Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM Security, Microsoft and Oracle among others to drive down the cost and complexity of cyber security. The enterprise partners are now building or delivering more than 250 products and services that integrate with Symantec’s Integrated Cyber Defense (ICD) Platform, the company said on Wednesday.

Symantec’s ICD Platform provides a unified framework for information protection, threat protection, identity management and compliance across endpoints, networks, applications and clouds.

“There’s a seismic shift happening in cyber security,” Art Gilliland, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise Products, Symantec, said in a statement. “The old way of fighting cyber-attacks using fragmented tools has become too complex and expensive to manage. Integrated platforms are the future,” Gilliland added.

Symantec started building ICD two and a half years ago with its acquisition of Blue Coat Systems, which added web and Cloud security technologies to Symantec’s endpoint, email and data loss prevention (DLP) technologies.

