New benchmarks in logistics intelligence

Gurugram headquartered ClickPost is India’s leading and Asia’s second largest integrated logistics platform with more than 100 logistics partners integrated via a single REST API. It has been adopted by the biggest e-commerce and retail brands in the country like Nykaa, RealMe, PharmEasy, etc., to streamline their supply chain operations. “I and my co-founder, Prashant Gupta founded Clickpost in 2015. I am an alumnus of the prestigious Barclays and Indian Institute of Technology (Delhi campus), while my childhood best friend Prashant is an alumnus of NIT Trichy and InMobi,” says Naman Vijay, CEO and Co-Founder, ClickPost.

The company’s cutting edge logistics intelligence solutions help its customers reduce return rates and logistics costs, provide excellent post purchase experience and streamline their supply chain operations. “In just two years of operations, the company has become profitable, processing more than eight million shipments per month and growing at a rate of 600 per cent YoY,” states Vijay, adding that ClickPost has expanded to the Middle East and will soon be launching in South East Asia and the USA.

ClickPost had started as a logistics aggregator where it was acting as a logistics partner to its clients and was in turn leveraging other logistics providers to get the deliveries done. “At that time, we were using the present logistics integration solutions internally with our delivery partners for efficient results. Our shippers noticed the seamless communication that we were having with the delivery partners and aspired for the same technology to fill the gap between them and the logistics partners. This communication gap was leading to unsatisfactory after sales customer experience and revenue leakages. We then started selling our logistics intelligence platform as a SaaS platform. This enabled shippers to have a transparent and more effective way to manage their end-to-end logistics operations,” he explains.

The startup’s target customer segments are major as well as small-scale retail and e-commerce businesses. ClickPost provides logistics integration solution to its customers, an amalgamation of retailers like some of the largest smartphone brands in the nation and popular e-commerce firms.

Vijay points out that the technology is sold as a SaaS product which has four levels of tech integration starting with an ML driven decision making engine that helps select the best logistics partners based on the business objective. “The single API then enables integration with all logistics vendors at one place. The next layer helps the e-com firms track all their shipments in real time while identifying and solving any exceptions, predict delays in shipment journey and commit the correct delivery date to end customer. And the last one enables its customers to provide easy returns,” he adds.

The benefits to customers include streamlining of supply chain operations, reduction in returns by 25 per cent, and providing excellent post purchase experience resulting in an increase in customer NPS by upto 20 per cent.

Sharing about their innovation focus, Vijay says, “We are a product first company with a DNA of innovation, driven by looking at customer problems with a technological lens and solving the same efficiently for scales and in a result oriented approach. We have deep expertise in ML and AI while our enormous scales give us a leg up to solve customer problems better than anyone else in the market.”

Highlighting the future plans, Vijay states, “Clickpost captures the data across shipment lifecycle and help customers with workflows to manage. We will be building more AI driven features to help our clients predict exceptions in supply chain as well as solving them intelligently.”

The company also aims to do 20 million shipments by the end of this year.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]