Panel Discussion – The Future of Work: The Post Pandemic Normal | Back To Work

Read Article

In this video:

Moderator: Dipu KV, President – Operations, Communities & Customer Experience, Bajaj Allianz

Panelists:

+ Jagdish Lomte, Vice President (IT) & CIO – BTG, Thermax Ltd

+ Sharad Kumar Agarwal, Head – IT, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd

+ Gururaj Rao, VP & CIO, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Group

+ Deepak Keni, EVP – Special Projects & Enabler, Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation

+ Dhaval Mankad, Vice President, Information Technology, Havmor Ice Cream Pvt Ltd

+ Anirudh Shrotriya, Managing Director, SHRO Systems

+ Sriharsha Narasimhan, Chief Technology Officer, Aruba, Hewlett Packard Enterprise India Pvt. Ltd.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]