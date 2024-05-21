In this video:

Lalit S. Raje, CEO, Syndrome NewEdge

Topic:

Reimagining the BFSI sector in the Era of Digital Transformation, Automation and Cyber Security

Key Highlights:

[1] We are known to be a true disruptor in the market over the years with our digital initiatives.

[2] We are taking Digital Literacy Programs to the rural parts of India for Financial Inclusion of the smallest part of the system.

[3] The Industry at present is going through a major disruption requiring leaders to re-strategize their respective IT strategies.

[4] To augment the customer base, the banking sector needs to keep upgrading it’s services with high-end security. The implementation of AI has helped banks to administer high-speed data to get valuable information regarding their customers.

[5] Our cloud based operating models help the banks to optimize the IT costs of software and hardware. Banks do not have to buy the software, data; they can go for an outcome based model.