Lalit S. Raje, CEO, Syndrome NewEdge
BFSI Technology Conclave 2024 | DAY 1 | 10th May 2024 | Sheraton Grand, Pune
In this video:
Topic:
Reimagining the BFSI sector in the Era of Digital Transformation, Automation and Cyber Security
Key Highlights:
[1] We are known to be a true disruptor in the market over the years with our digital initiatives.
[2] We are taking Digital Literacy Programs to the rural parts of India for Financial Inclusion of the smallest part of the system.
[3] The Industry at present is going through a major disruption requiring leaders to re-strategize their respective IT strategies.
[4] To augment the customer base, the banking sector needs to keep upgrading it’s services with high-end security. The implementation of AI has helped banks to administer high-speed data to get valuable information regarding their customers.
[5] Our cloud based operating models help the banks to optimize the IT costs of software and hardware. Banks do not have to buy the software, data; they can go for an outcome based model.