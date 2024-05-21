Keynote Address: Mahesh Ramamoorthy, CIO, YES Bank

In this video:

Keynote Address by Mahesh Ramamoorthy, CIO, YES Bank

Topic:

AI-Driven Transformation – Revolutionising Growth, Risk Management & Efficiencies in BFSI

Key Highlights:

[1] Today, BFSI sector is at the forefront when it comes to adoption of emerging and new technologies.

[2] Banking and the entire financial industry is widely and rapidly adopting digital and transforming their businesses accordingly.

[3] AI is here to stay. The faster we adopt and the faster we maneuver through the challenges of adopting these new technologies, the better we will be in the industry space.

[4] In the BFSI sector, it finds major use cases in areas like customer acquisition and retention, improving risk management through predictive analytics and fraud detection, and automating routine tasks boosting efficiency and reducing costs.

[5] A learning from my experience is we should not rush into adopting AI models. But one should first understand the need and usage of it. Also, banks need to understand the importance of data security and privacy in an AI-enabled environment before adopting solutions