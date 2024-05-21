Vijayant Rai, Managing Director, Snowflake India
BFSI Technology Conclave 2024 | DAY 1 | 10th May 2024 | Sheraton Grand, Pune
In this video:
Topic:
Snowflake: Faster Time to Value for Financial Services
Key Highlights:
[1] Banking industry has witnessed a rise in tapping into the unstructured data. Meanwhile, data governance is getting more redefined.
[2] We help banks get speed to achieve quick wins and drive outcomes.
[3] Snowflakes’s Value Proposition helps banks use AI in seconds, apps in minutes, and customer orchestration in hours. We bring models to data instead of the contrary.
[4] Snowflakes’s Elastic Scalability has enabled the largest number of queries (205k+) to be executed in a one minute interval by a single customer.
[5] We also enable our banking customers to collaborate with their internal teams, network partners, and external ecosystem in a secured fashion.