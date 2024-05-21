In this video:

Vijayant Rai, Managing Director, Snowflake India

Topic:

Snowflake: Faster Time to Value for Financial Services

Key Highlights:

[1] Banking industry has witnessed a rise in tapping into the unstructured data. Meanwhile, data governance is getting more redefined.

[2] We help banks get speed to achieve quick wins and drive outcomes.

[3] Snowflakes’s Value Proposition helps banks use AI in seconds, apps in minutes, and customer orchestration in hours. We bring models to data instead of the contrary.

[4] Snowflakes’s Elastic Scalability has enabled the largest number of queries (205k+) to be executed in a one minute interval by a single customer.

[5] We also enable our banking customers to collaborate with their internal teams, network partners, and external ecosystem in a secured fashion.