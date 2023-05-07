Express Computer

Panel Discussion: Enterprise Security – How to Proactively Protect Your Organization in the Digital Era

BFSI Technology Conclave 2023 | DAY 2 | 29th April 2023 | Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Nashik

BFSI Tech ConclaveVideos
By Express Computer
0 3

Panelists in this video:
+ Kiran Belsekar, Head – IT & CISO, AEGON Life Insurance Co. Ltd.
+ Vimal Ahir, AVP & Head – Cyber Defence Centre, DSP Investment Managers Ltd.
+ Tejasvi Addagada, SVP & Head- Enterprise Data Management, Chief Data Officer, HDFC Bank
+ Mohit Kalra, VP & CISO, ORIX India
+ Balram Choudhary, CISO, ASK Investment Managers Ltd.
+ Mohd Imran, CISO, L & T Financial Services

Moderator: Lalit Trivedi, Head – IT & CISO, ITI Mutual Fund

Key Highlights:
+ Lalit Trivedi, Head-IT & CISO, ITI Mutual Fund (Moderator): While digital transformation is increasing at a rapid speed, it has increased our responsibility towards securing things

+ Kiran Belsekar, Head-IT & CISO, AEGON Life Insurance Co. Ltd: Some of the major challenges that need focus specially for a cloud environment are human error, configuration and workload protection

+ Vimal Ahir, AVP & Head Cyber Defence Center, DSP Investment Managers: Data needs to be considered as a commodity and data classification policy needs to be protected along with strategization of the measures to be taken to protect the data

+ Tejasvi Addagada, SVP, Head- Enterprise Data Management, Data Office, HDFC Bank: It’s crucial for enterprises to have the data discovered, for them to use right security treatment for the personal data of customers at rest, in-motion & in-use

+ Mohit Kalra, VP & CISO, ORIX India: It is important for small to mid-sized organisations to invest in SaaS solutions and outsource security operation systems to get security operations.

+ Balram Choudhary, CISO, ASK Investment Managers Ltd.: We focus a lot on keeping our employees updated on cybersecurity measures and methods. Employees awareness can’t be ignored.

+ Mohd. Imran, CISO, L&T Finance Services: We should be cautious while integrating APIs. Session management and input validation are few things that need to be focused upon.

