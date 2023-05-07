In this video:

Athreya Ramadas, Co-Founder & CTO, Rapyder Cloud Solutions

Topic: Simplifying Cloud to Enable and Stimulate New Wave of Innovation

Key Highlights:

1) It is important for us to assess the benefits of moving to the cloud

2) We are a cloud service provider that expertise in Cloud Consulting, Data Analytics, Cloud Managed Services, AIML and Migration services

3) We analyse and come up with data drivers’ decisions

4) We help identify the right applications and are determined to help its customer build a strong business case for a cloud journey

5) We aim to simplify cloud for all with an obsession for customer value