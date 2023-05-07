Express Computer

Express BFSI Technology Awards Ceremony | Day 2

BFSI Technology Conclave 2023 | DAY 2 | 29th April 2023 | Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Nashik

By Express Computer
Express BFSI Technology Awards Ceremony | Day 2 | 29th April 2023 | Winners:
Associate Award Partner: Syndrome Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Award Category: Enterprise Applications
+ Bajaj Auto Finance
+ ITI Asset Management Ltd
+ Bank of Maharashtra
+ Star Health and Allied Insurance

Award Category: Blockchain
+ IDBI Bank Ltd

Award Category: Cloud
+ Bank of Maharashtra
+ AEGON Life Insurance Co. Ltd

Award Category: Enterprise Security
+ AEGON Life Insurance Co. Ltd
+ Aditya Birla Capital
+ Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
+ L&T Financial Services
+ Ageas Federal Life Insurance Co. Ltd
+ ASK Investments Managers Pvt Ltd
+ Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. Ltd
+ IDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd
+ DSP Investment Managers Pvt Ltd

