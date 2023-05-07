In this video:

Parveen Kumar Gupta, Former MD, SBI & Chairman, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

Topic: How Small Finance Banks can Digitally Transform to Better Serve their Customers

Key Highlights:

1) The objective of setting up a small finance bank is to supply enough credit to SMBs, micro and small industries and other unorganised sectors.

2) Most of the SFBs are at the moment at various stages of Digital Transformation.

3) Investing in data maturity is the need of the hour of SMBs.

4) SMBs are now shifting from being fully outsourced IT operations to developing in-house solutions.

5) In the past 7 years, SMBs have played a very significant role in furthering the objective of financial inclusion in India.