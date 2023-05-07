Naveen Oli, Regional Sales Lead, Rakuten SixthSense
BFSI Technology Conclave 2023 | DAY 2 | 29th April 2023 | Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Nashik
In this video:
Naveen Oli, Regional Sales Lead, Rakuten SixthSense
Topic: Elevate application observability with Rakuten SixthSense
Key Highlights:
1) Rakuten SixthSense is a purpose-built full-stack observability platform which helps businesses by ensuring their application availability to users all the time
2) We are proud to offer full-stack visibility, insights and actions
3) We help eliminate manual monitoring to optimise the overall experience
4) Solutions which are cost-effective with low entry barrier are the need of the hour
5) We provide best-in-class support with a well-defined customer success model and has the ability for a customer to influence the roadmap