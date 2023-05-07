In this video:

Naveen Oli, Regional Sales Lead, Rakuten SixthSense

Topic: Elevate application observability with Rakuten SixthSense

Key Highlights:

1) Rakuten SixthSense is a purpose-built full-stack observability platform which helps businesses by ensuring their application availability to users all the time

2) We are proud to offer full-stack visibility, insights and actions

3) We help eliminate manual monitoring to optimise the overall experience

4) Solutions which are cost-effective with low entry barrier are the need of the hour

5) We provide best-in-class support with a well-defined customer success model and has the ability for a customer to influence the roadmap