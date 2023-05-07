Shankar Jadhav, Head-Strategy-BSE & MD, BSE Investments

In this video:

Shankar Jadhav, Head-Strategy-BSE & Managing Director, BSE Investments

Topic: Building Resiliency – Best Practices from Disaster Recovery Principles & Usage of Emerging Tech for Ensuring Business Continuity

Key Highlights:

1) Streamlining IT Operations is critical and experienced executives play an important role here based on their past handling of incidents and recovery

2) We need to test vulnerabilities periodically by playing scenarios to make security mechanisms stronger. It can start with tabletop exercises till we have real-world tests

3) Mandatory Learning time and discussing issues with industry peers about their experience is necessary to create a strong team that makes a business resilient

4) We need to quickly learn from incidents all around and adapt to disruptions to improve business resilience

5) The sooner we ensure that business processes and workflows are being followed (if needed modified the process), the better our chances are to survive unexpected events