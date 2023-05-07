In this video:

Eeshan Sidhartha, Regional Sales Head, Enterprise, Business – South & West, Thales

Topic: Securing Your Data in the Cloud: A Guide to Effective Data Protection

Key Highlights:

1) Cloud is a matter of trust.

2) Our solution helps to secure the data at rest and data at motion.

3) Thales helps secure more than $5 trillion of financial transactions

4) Thales works on providing services to its customers to meet SEBI guidelines as per SEBI cloud security framework 2023

5) Thales aims to help its customers achieve BYOK where they can own their encryption key in a multi-cloud environment