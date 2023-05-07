Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  BFSI Tech Conclave  »  Panel Discussion: How Digital-First Strategy is Driving Growth & Innovation for the BFSI Industry

Panel Discussion: How Digital-First Strategy is Driving Growth & Innovation for the BFSI Industry

BFSI Technology Conclave 2023 | DAY 2 | 29th April 2023 | Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Nashik

BFSI Tech ConclaveVideos
By Express Computer
0 2

Panelists in this video:
+ Linson Paul, CTO, Muthoot Microfin Ltd
+ A Shiju Rawther, Head – IT, SBI Mutual Fund
+ Sunil Prabhu, Head Engineering, Godrej Capital
+ Krishnakant Gaitonde, Associate Director – IT, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance
+ Naved Hussain, Chief Technology Officer, Adani Capital

Moderator: Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer

Key Highlights:
1) Linson Paul, CTO, Muthoot Microfin Ltd: A digital transformation strategy, which aims at enhancing customer experience is what organisations need

2) A Shiju Rawther, Head-IT, SBHI Mutual Fund: Enhanced customer experience, scalability, security and desired output are some of the elements which decide the future of the digital transformation journey.

3) Sunil Prabhu, Head Engineering, Godrej Capital: For digital-first strategy both customer and the ecosystem has to be ready, and ROI must be the center focal point while creating value for the customer.

4) Krishnakant Gaitonde, Senior VP-IT, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance: Digital First introduces great accountability on the IT Teams to ensure that Systems work at peak performance all the time.

5) Naved Hussain, CTO, Adani Capital: We focus on People, processes and technologies to strengthen our digital-first approach

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image