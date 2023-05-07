Panel Discussion: How Digital-First Strategy is Driving Growth & Innovation for the BFSI Industry

Panelists in this video:

+ Linson Paul, CTO, Muthoot Microfin Ltd

+ A Shiju Rawther, Head – IT, SBI Mutual Fund

+ Sunil Prabhu, Head Engineering, Godrej Capital

+ Krishnakant Gaitonde, Associate Director – IT, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance

+ Naved Hussain, Chief Technology Officer, Adani Capital

Moderator: Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer

Key Highlights:

1) Linson Paul, CTO, Muthoot Microfin Ltd: A digital transformation strategy, which aims at enhancing customer experience is what organisations need

2) A Shiju Rawther, Head-IT, SBHI Mutual Fund: Enhanced customer experience, scalability, security and desired output are some of the elements which decide the future of the digital transformation journey.

3) Sunil Prabhu, Head Engineering, Godrej Capital: For digital-first strategy both customer and the ecosystem has to be ready, and ROI must be the center focal point while creating value for the customer.

4) Krishnakant Gaitonde, Senior VP-IT, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance: Digital First introduces great accountability on the IT Teams to ensure that Systems work at peak performance all the time.

5) Naved Hussain, CTO, Adani Capital: We focus on People, processes and technologies to strengthen our digital-first approach