In this video:

Ravi Shankar, Vice President, Client Success, Progressive Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

Topic: Employee Service Transformation for The Future of Work with ‘Workelevate’

Key Highlights:

1) 360° Digital Employee Experience management framework is critical for any organisation in the current scenario

2) Key challenges are wasted time on recurring ticket management, supporting work from anywhere 24/7, employee experience

3) Workelevate is a 360° employee service desk and 40% of ticket resolution is done using the platform

4) Workelevate is addressing the remote and hybrid work challenges, supporting employees across locations, timezone and devices

5) Future forward companies are growing emphasis on employee experience (XLAs) over SLAs and the need is greater than ever