In this video:

Abhishek Ambastha, AVP – IT, Star Health & Allied Insurance Co. Ltd

Topic: Taking Customer Service to the Next Level with AI

Key Highlights:

1) AI has to come together with the rest of the technologies for delivering a better experience

2) We have implemented automated visual IVR and voice assistant for helping the customers complete their renewals

3) We leverage ML for better and more meaningful customer interactions

4) By leveraging ML models, we are keeping our vintage customers healthy and retain them with us year after year

5) Certain principles are responsible for better AI implementation like equality, inclusivity, privacy, and security