Abhishek Ambastha, AVP – IT, Star Health & Allied Insurance Co. Ltd
BFSI Technology Conclave 2023 | DAY 2 | 29th April 2023 | Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Nashik
In this video:
Topic: Taking Customer Service to the Next Level with AI
Key Highlights:
1) AI has to come together with the rest of the technologies for delivering a better experience
2) We have implemented automated visual IVR and voice assistant for helping the customers complete their renewals
3) We leverage ML for better and more meaningful customer interactions
4) By leveraging ML models, we are keeping our vintage customers healthy and retain them with us year after year
5) Certain principles are responsible for better AI implementation like equality, inclusivity, privacy, and security