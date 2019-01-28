Panel Discussion on How to deal proactively with emerging threats | BFSI Tech
Moderator: Joydeep Dutta, ED and Group CTO, CDSL
Panelists:
- Milind Mungale, Executive VP & CISO, NSDL
- Maya R Nair, Chief Information Security Officer, Reliance Capital
- Sayyad Salim, Bajaj Finance, Head – IT, Infrastructure & Cyber Security
- Shiju Rothar, Head Tech Infra Operations and Security, Trans Union CIBIL
- Shashank Bajpai, CISO, ACKO General Insurance
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com