Powering Next-Gen Analytics on Massively Scalable and Secure Digital Platforms by Ashwini Kumar, AGM, Big Data & Analytics CoE, AI Platform BU, NEC Technologies India | BFSI Technology Conclave
BFSI Technology Conclave | 24-25 January 2020 | Novotel Pune
Key highlights:
1. NEC has huge presence in India, says Ashwini Kumar
2. Next-gen CX is one of the biggest focus areas for organisations
3. BFSI is ahead of other industries in terms of CX technology adoption
4. Analytics plays a big role in pre-sales, sales and post-sales
5. Banking, finance and insurance frauds: Three major areas wherein NEC works closely with its customers
