Express Computer


Home  »  Videos  »  BFSI Tech Conclave  »  Powering Next-Gen Analytics on Massively Scalable and Secure Digital Platforms by Ashwini Kumar, AGM, Big Data & Analytics CoE, AI Platform BU, NEC Technologies India | BFSI Technology Conclave

Powering Next-Gen Analytics on Massively Scalable and Secure Digital Platforms by Ashwini Kumar, AGM, Big Data & Analytics CoE, AI Platform BU, NEC Technologies India | BFSI Technology Conclave

BFSI Technology Conclave | 24-25 January 2020 | Novotel Pune

VideoBFSI Tech ConclaveVideos
By Express Computer
0 7
Read Article

Key highlights:

1. NEC has huge presence in India, says Ashwini Kumar

2. Next-gen CX is one of the biggest focus areas for organisations

3. BFSI is ahead of other industries in terms of CX technology adoption

4. Analytics plays a big role in pre-sales, sales and post-sales

5. Banking, finance and insurance frauds: Three major areas wherein NEC works closely with its customers


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.