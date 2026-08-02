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Pramod Rajagopal, Solution Engineering Leader, India & SEA, Snowflake

BFSI Tech Conclave 2026 | 20th June 2026 | Karjat

BFSI Tech ConclaveVideos
By Express Computer
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Speaker in this video:
Pramod Rajagopal, Solution Engineering Leader, India & SEA, Snowflake

Topic: The AI Data Cloud in BFSI: Real-World Lessons from the Front Lines

Key Highlights:
[1] The era of black-box applications is ending as enterprises move toward unified data architectures.

[2] Customer trust has become the most valuable business asset, making privacy, security, and transparency non-negotiable.

[3] The biggest challenge is not building AI models—it is enabling them to access trusted, governed, and contextualized data.

[4] The future belongs to organizations that prepare for an agentic world where AI systems can reason, act, and deliver measurable business value.

[5] Rather than pursuing AI for its own sake, financial institutions should prioritize use cases that generate measurable value, such as fraud detection, dynamic pricing, underwriting optimization, customer personalization, and operational efficiency.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

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