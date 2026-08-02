Deepesh Rastogi, SVP and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Agilus Technologies & Vishal Bansal, Associate Vice President, Agilus Technologies
BFSI Tech Conclave 2026 | 20th June 2026 | Karjat
Speakers in this video:
Deepesh Rastogi, SVP and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer – Agilus Technologies & Vishal Bansal, Associate Vice President – Agilus Technologies
Topic: Continuous Compliance for BFSI: Governing Infrastructure at Scale
Key Highlights:
[1] In BFSI, continuous compliance begins with visibility. Organisations need real-time awareness of their infrastructure, applications, and configurations to maintain security and regulatory alignment.
[2] As AI accelerates vulnerability discovery and infrastructure growth, enterprises must strengthen their ability to identify, prioritise, and remediate risks at scale.
[3] Configuration drift remains one of the biggest challenges in large environments. Systems may start compliant, but without continuous monitoring they gradually diverge from approved security baselines.
[4] Asset inventory mismatches across infrastructure, applications, and interfaces create significant governance gaps. Effective compliance depends on maintaining accurate and trusted asset intelligence.
[5] The future of infrastructure governance lies in automation, bringing together discovery, compliance validation, control monitoring, and evidence collection into a unified platform.