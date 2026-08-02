Deepesh Rastogi, SVP and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Agilus Technologies & Vishal Bansal, Associate Vice President, Agilus Technologies

Speakers in this video:

Deepesh Rastogi, SVP and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer – Agilus Technologies & Vishal Bansal, Associate Vice President – Agilus Technologies

Topic: Continuous Compliance for BFSI: Governing Infrastructure at Scale

Key Highlights:

[1] In BFSI, continuous compliance begins with visibility. Organisations need real-time awareness of their infrastructure, applications, and configurations to maintain security and regulatory alignment.

[2] As AI accelerates vulnerability discovery and infrastructure growth, enterprises must strengthen their ability to identify, prioritise, and remediate risks at scale.

[3] Configuration drift remains one of the biggest challenges in large environments. Systems may start compliant, but without continuous monitoring they gradually diverge from approved security baselines.

[4] Asset inventory mismatches across infrastructure, applications, and interfaces create significant governance gaps. Effective compliance depends on maintaining accurate and trusted asset intelligence.

[5] The future of infrastructure governance lies in automation, bringing together discovery, compliance validation, control monitoring, and evidence collection into a unified platform.