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Deepesh Rastogi, SVP and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Agilus Technologies & Vishal Bansal, Associate Vice President, Agilus Technologies

BFSI Tech Conclave 2026 | 20th June 2026 | Karjat

BFSI Tech ConclaveVideos
By Express Computer
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Speakers in this video:
Deepesh Rastogi, SVP and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer – Agilus Technologies & Vishal Bansal, Associate Vice President – Agilus Technologies

Topic: Continuous Compliance for BFSI: Governing Infrastructure at Scale

Key Highlights:
[1] In BFSI, continuous compliance begins with visibility. Organisations need real-time awareness of their infrastructure, applications, and configurations to maintain security and regulatory alignment.

[2] As AI accelerates vulnerability discovery and infrastructure growth, enterprises must strengthen their ability to identify, prioritise, and remediate risks at scale.

[3] Configuration drift remains one of the biggest challenges in large environments. Systems may start compliant, but without continuous monitoring they gradually diverge from approved security baselines.

[4] Asset inventory mismatches across infrastructure, applications, and interfaces create significant governance gaps. Effective compliance depends on maintaining accurate and trusted asset intelligence.

[5] The future of infrastructure governance lies in automation, bringing together discovery, compliance validation, control monitoring, and evidence collection into a unified platform.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

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