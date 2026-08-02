Panel Discussion: From AI Pilots to Enterprise Value: What’s Working in BFSI?

Panellist in this video:

+ Ayaskant Mohapatra, CIO, BoBCard Ltd.

+ Siddharth Sureka, Chief AI Officer, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

+ Ashish Naik, Senior EVP – IT, Kotak Securities

+ Sudesh Puthran, CTO, CreditAccess Grameen

+ Mangesh Mahale, CTO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

+ Sathishkumar Natarajan, Vice President – IT, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

+ Sayantan Mondal, Correspondent, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

[1] Siddharth Sureka, Chief AI Officer, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

♦ The true value of AI emerges when organisations move beyond isolated use cases and embed intelligence into core business processes, customer journeys, and decision-making frameworks.

[2] Ashish Naik, Senior EVP – IT, Kotak Securities:

♦ Scalable AI requires more than models. It demands modern data platforms, strong governance, and the right technology investments to take innovations from pilot to production.

[3] Sudesh Puthran, CTO, CreditAccess Grameen:

♦ The next evolution of AI is agentic intelligence, where systems move beyond assistance to proactive decision support while maintaining trust, transparency, and accountability.

[4] Mangesh Mahale, CTO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank:

♦ A successful proof of concept builds confidence, but scaling AI requires the right certifications, infrastructure, and rigorous testing to ensure reliable operations.

[5] Sathishkumar Natarajan, Vice President – IT, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank:

♦ AI delivers real value when data is accessible, normalised, and connected. Strong data foundations enable better insights, smarter decisions, and successful implementation at scale.

[6] Ayaskant Mohapatra, CIO, BoBCard Ltd:

♦ The future of enterprise AI will not be determined by the intelligence of models but by an organisation’s ability to securely connect, govern, observe, and orchestrate agents, APIs, data, and applications at scale.