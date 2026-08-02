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Schneider Electric presents BFSI Technology Awards

BFSI Tech Conclave 2026 | 20th June 2026 | Karjat

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By Express Computer
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BFSI Technology Awards Winners:

Award Category: Enterprise Security
♦ YES Bank Ltd
♦ Ageas Federal Life Insurance Company
♦ Nuvama Wealth And Investment Limited
♦ Vivriti Capital
♦ Bajaj Life Insurance Limited
♦ Central Bank of India
♦ Veritas Finance

Award Category: Artificial Intelligence
♦ BOBCARD Limited
♦ IndusInd General Insurance
♦ Aditya Birla Capital Ltd
♦ Kotak Securities

Award Category: Enterprise Applications
♦ Bajaj Life Insurance Limited

Award Category: Customer Experience
♦ Quantum MF
♦ Bajaj Auto Credit Ltd

Award Category: RPA
♦ Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd

Award Category: Digital Icons
○ Mahesh Ramamoorthy, CIO, YES BANK
○ Ravi Pichan, CIO & Head of Digital Banking, RBL Bank
○ Saurabh Chatterjee, CTO, Kotak Life Insurance
○ E Ratan Kumar, ED – IT, Central Bank of India
○ Avinash Naik, President & CIO, Bajaj General Insurance Company Ltd.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

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