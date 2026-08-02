Schneider Electric presents BFSI Technology Awards
BFSI Tech Conclave 2026 | 20th June 2026 | Karjat
BFSI Technology Awards Winners:
Award Category: Enterprise Security
♦ YES Bank Ltd
♦ Ageas Federal Life Insurance Company
♦ Nuvama Wealth And Investment Limited
♦ Vivriti Capital
♦ Bajaj Life Insurance Limited
♦ Central Bank of India
♦ Veritas Finance
Award Category: Artificial Intelligence
♦ BOBCARD Limited
♦ IndusInd General Insurance
♦ Aditya Birla Capital Ltd
♦ Kotak Securities
Award Category: Enterprise Applications
♦ Bajaj Life Insurance Limited
Award Category: Customer Experience
♦ Quantum MF
♦ Bajaj Auto Credit Ltd
Award Category: RPA
♦ Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd
Award Category: Digital Icons
○ Mahesh Ramamoorthy, CIO, YES BANK
○ Ravi Pichan, CIO & Head of Digital Banking, RBL Bank
○ Saurabh Chatterjee, CTO, Kotak Life Insurance
○ E Ratan Kumar, ED – IT, Central Bank of India
○ Avinash Naik, President & CIO, Bajaj General Insurance Company Ltd.