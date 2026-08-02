Speaker in this video:

Sandeep Shukla, Director – Information Technology and Cyber Security Services, ReBIT

Topic: Trust, Regulation, and Cyber Sovereignty: Redefining Security Governance for India’s Financial Ecosystem

Key Highlights:

[1] Cybersecurity is no longer just a technology challenge. It is increasingly intertwined with geopolitics, data sovereignty, supply-chain dependencies, and national resilience.

[2] Data has become the most strategic asset in the digital economy. Organisations that fail to understand, govern, and protect their data will struggle to build trustworthy AI and secure digital ecosystems.

[3] As AI adoption accelerates, organisations must focus not only on model performance but also on model drift, bias, data integrity, and continuous monitoring throughout the AI lifecycle.

[4] Supply-chain trust is becoming a critical pillar of cybersecurity. Enterprises need greater visibility into the origins of their software, hardware, and open-source dependencies to manage emerging risks.

[5] India needs a dynamic trust framework for technology providers, one that continuously evaluates trustworthiness, transparency, and resilience rather than relying on one-time assessments.