Business Technology Leaders Forum: Kersi Tavadia, CIO, Bombay Stock Exchange Limited

How Bombay Stock Exchange is leveraging tech to ensure zero downtime during the lockdown

In an engaging fireside chat, Kersi Tavadia, CIO, Bombay Stock Exchange highlights the market innovations by Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in the Covid 19 period. He also talks about the key steps taken at BSE to ramp up the digital infrastructure to serve the stakeholders. Know, how from the beginning of lockdown, the exchanged has worked without even a single moment of downtime. Also know about the latest innovations at HPE from Ravindra Ranade, Country Sales Manager, PointNext Services, HPE.

