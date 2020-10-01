Express Computer


Home  »  Videos  »  Business Technology Leaders  »  BFSI Leaders  »  Business Technology Leaders Forum: Kersi Tavadia, CIO, Bombay Stock Exchange Limited

Business Technology Leaders Forum: Kersi Tavadia, CIO, Bombay Stock Exchange Limited

Live Fireside Chat | BFSI

BFSI LeadersBusiness Technology LeadersVideos
By Express Computer
0 2
Read Article

How Bombay Stock Exchange is leveraging tech to ensure zero downtime during the lockdown

In an engaging fireside chat, Kersi Tavadia, CIO, Bombay Stock Exchange highlights the market innovations by Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in the Covid 19 period. He also talks about the key steps taken at BSE to ramp up the digital infrastructure to serve the stakeholders. Know, how from the beginning of lockdown, the exchanged has worked without even a single moment of downtime. Also know about the latest innovations at HPE from Ravindra Ranade, Country Sales Manager, PointNext Services, HPE.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.