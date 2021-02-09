Panel Discussion: Taking your Data Center efficiencies to the next level with automation and other emerging technologies | DCIDS 2021
In this video:
+ Mathew Varghese, Regional Manager, HPE
+ Dr. Avadhut Parab, Global CIO, Wockhardt Ltd
+ Rohit Sarda, GM, Finance, Hindustan Zinc Ltd
+ Vaibhav Palan, Head – Digital, APAC, LafargeHolcim
Moderator: Vishwas Dass, Special Correspondent, Express Computer, Indian Express Group
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]