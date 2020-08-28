Keynote Address: Dr. Omkar Rai, Director General, STPI | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 28th August 2020

Read Article

Key Highlights:

+ The IT profile of India is not just confined to services; we are also strong in R&D

+ India is fast becoming a software product nation

+ STPI has developed 12 COEs for emerging technologies

+ We will spend around Rs. 400 crore and increase our COE footprint beyond 21

+ Within a year, we expect to become the largest startup ecosystem in India

