Keynote Address: Dr. Omkar Rai, Director General, STPI | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 28th August 2020
Key Highlights:
+ The IT profile of India is not just confined to services; we are also strong in R&D
+ India is fast becoming a software product nation
+ STPI has developed 12 COEs for emerging technologies
+ We will spend around Rs. 400 crore and increase our COE footprint beyond 21
+ Within a year, we expect to become the largest startup ecosystem in India
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]